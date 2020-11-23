Amy’s Kitchen plans to expand business in Pocatello

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – One local employer in Pocatello is optimistic about the future of his business.

Back in June, Amy's Kitchen hired a new plant manager, Brent Higginson. Higginson says he came to Amy's to build upon the reputation the company has built in the community.

“One thing that impressed me and brought me to Amy's is just their values," Higginson said. "We're a very value-driven company. For the owners, their top priority is the people.”

With their employees being a top priority at Amy's, Higginson believes they have been working deliberately to help protect them from a potential spread of COVID-19. He says they have installed barriers, and supply their workers with face masks and other protective equipment.

“We have taken extensive measures within the facility," Higginson said. "We want to make sure that our people feel safe in this working environment.”

Although COVID-19 has hurt the economical growth for a lot of companies, Higginson believes Amy's is seeing unprecedented levels of demand for their product. He sees the growing demand as a way for his company to increase production locally and expand their operations.

“We’re actually currently looking to hire about 120 people. So, we're always looking for great people to come and join our team. We see that growth continuing in the future.”

Amy's Kitchen is located on 221 Phil Meador Avenue in Pocatello.