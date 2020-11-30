Idaho Parks and Recreation increases fees

News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-It will cost more to enter and use an Idaho State Park beginning December 10.

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation announced Monday it will adopt a new fee structure and site-specific plan that will also increase the motor vehicle entrance fee by $2, from $5 to $7.

The fees and capsite-type structure are intended to make the reservation process easier by limiting the amount of site types from which to choose. The new options will be "Basic," "Electric," and "Full Hook-up."

There will also be at 8% to 16% increase in fees per site. The new fees will include taxes.

"With our improved fee structure, users will know exactly what they are paying for their sites. And additional revenue from the fee increases will be used to improve and maintain campsites, ensuring users have great outdoor experiences for generations to come,” said Susan Buxton, IDPR Interim Director.

The new rates will be included in the 9-month reservation window

when it opens December 10 and on self-pay envelopes for both day use and walk-up camping.



Out-of-state residents will also see the standard surcharge of $3 per night for campsites, $5 per night for camper cabins and yurts, and 10% per night for houses, cottages, deluxe cabins, and group camps.