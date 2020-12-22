Man arrested after allegedly dragging officer with car

National-World

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (WGGB/WSHM) — A Springfield man is under arrest after allegedly dragging an officer with his car during a traffic stop.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that members of the C3 North End unit conducted a traffic stop along the 2600 block of Main Street around 5:45 p.m. Monday due to the driver having a defective headlight and driving without insurance.

The officer also learned that the driver, identified as 58-year-old Carlos Rivera of Springfield, had an expired license and outstanding warrant out for for his arrest.

Walsh added that when police told Rivera that he was under arrest on that warrant, he allegedly put the car into drive and accelerated with the officer’s arm inside the window.

“The officer was dragged approximately 100 feet with the officer’s arm stuck in the window before the officer was able to pull away and rolled an additional 15 feet away from the car suffering injuries,” Walsh added.

Rivera then drove down Main Street to Arch Street, then onto Bernie Avenue and pulled a U-turn on Arch Street, back towards Main Street on the wrong side of the road. He then lost control of the car and crashed into a snow bank.

Walsh noted that Rivera then fled on foot on Main Street to Bancroft Street when an officer caught up to him and took him into custody.

Rivera is facing several charges including:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Failure to stop for police

Uninsured motor vehicle

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident (two counts)

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration

Arrest Warrant – Criminal Harassment

Walsh said that the driver who was dragged was treated at Baystate Medical Center and released.

