Body found in Spring Garden Township parking lot on Tuesday

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

YORK COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a parking lot in Spring Garden Township on Tuesday.

39-year-old Lonny Neiman III was found on Dec. 22, around 12:20 p.m., in a parking lot behind an address in the 700 block of North Sherman Street, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner’s release, it is possible Neiman had been deceased for several days when he was found. Authorities said it is unknown if he died in the location where he was found or somewhere else.

An autopsy was performed today at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Results are pending.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.