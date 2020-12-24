Buena Vista Twp Police investigating fatal Christmas Eve shooting

National-World

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WNEM) — Police are investigating after they found a man shot and killed in his vehicle on Christmas Eve.

On Thursday, Dec. 24 at 2:52 a.m., officers from the Buena Vista Township Police Department were sent to 636 S. 29th St. for several shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the deceased victim, identified as 26-year-old Alonzo Conley, in his vehicle in the driveway.

Conley died of at least one apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there is no information on a possible suspect.

