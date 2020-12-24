Meghan and Prince Harry share Christmas card starring little Archie

National-World

Meghan and Prince Harry released a family Christmas card featuring their 19-month-old son Archie in his first public image in months.

In the card, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex focus their attention on a light-haired Archie as the family is surrounded by their two dogs, a miniature home and lush greenery. A small Christmas tree decorated with a red bow is placed nearby.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” the card reads.

The image, which appears to be an illustration, represents the first look at Archie since his first birthday in May.

“The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother,” a spokesperson for the family said, according to Page Six. “The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”

Harry and Meghan have been fiercely protective of Archie’s privacy and filed suit in July over paparazzi photos of him. The couple stepped back from their roles as members of the royal family at the beginning of 2020 and relocated to Santa Barbara, California, in July.

The Christmas card was released through Mayhew, an animal welfare charity based in London that is one of Meghan’s patronages.

“This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind,” Meghan is quoted as saying in the card. “From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us.”

Mayhew CEO Caroline Yates said the organization was delighted to have Markle as their Patron.

“We were especially honoured to recently receive a personal donation from the Duke and Duchess, which will enable us to help even more cats, dogs and pet owners in need over this tough winter period,” Yates wrote.