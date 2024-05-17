High Wind Warning
High wind warning starts at noon today for the upper snake plain and adjacent areas along I-15. Gusts will exceed 30+ mph possibly at 50mph. Highs drop to the 60's and high pressure brings in clear conditions, it's the cold front this morning that brings in the gusty winds. Take sunglasses and a jacket. Windbreakers, that's where the name came from. Warming slightly tomorow to around 70 and another front makes for cooler temps countind down the Memorial Day Weekend and dhances ofshowers and storms are in the outlook.