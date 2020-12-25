Grinch makes off with violinist’s instrument

National-World

ALBANY, Georgia (Albany Herald ) — The Good Life City has a Grinch with an apparent ear for music.

Alex Reshetnichenko, the lead violinist for both the Albany and Valdosta Symphony Orchestras, who has been teaching orchestra in Albany for more than two decades, has been missing a classic violin, its case and two bows since mid-July. Reshetnichenko describes the missing instrument as “a work of Alfredo Contino, 1920.” He adds that also missing is “a nice violin case with the violin and two bows: one bow is a work of Hermann Richard Pfretzschner, another one is a Coda carbon fiber bow.”

