Historic landmark in Canton goes up in flames

CANTON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A historic landmark caught fire Saturday in Canton.

The Shackleford House was an Antebellum home built in the 1850s by Judge C.C. Shakleford.

According to the Canton Fire Department, they received a call around 3:30 p.m. Saturday about a house fire and said approximately 90% of the home’s back structure was engulfed in flames.

Fire department leaders said the stairs inside the home collapsed.

“We responded expeditiously,” Joshua Millsaps with the Canton Fire Department said. “We tried to get here and get a real quick attack on it. We were in offensive mode then we quickly switched to defensive mode.”

Firefighters said the homeowners were in the process of making renovations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

