Heavy snow expected Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Some of you, mainly northwest areas like Fond du Lac, Beaver Dam, West Bend and Fort Atkinson, have had some good snows this year but we haven’t had one that’s impacted the entire viewing area – yet. That changes tonight with a round of moderate to heavy snow rolling in. Timing of the storm is pretty much on track. If there’s any changes with timing it’s that the snow’s start time is an hour or 90 minutes earlier. That means by 7 pm Tuesday evening all of southeast Wisconsin will see the snow so it will be best to get out of work a little earlier if you can.

Once it starts snowing it will come down pretty fast and pile up quickly rapidly decreasing road conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A winter storm warning has been issued for Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth Counties where they will likely see the most snow. Everyone else is under a winter weather advisory that starts around dinner time Tuesday evening and lasts through noon on Wednesday.

Snow totals have overall increased a bit from Monday’s forecast and the area of heaviest snow has moved east a little into our western spots. With 12 hours to go until the snow starts falling we are expecting our lakeside, north and southeast spots to pick up 3-6″ of snow and our western counties and some central areas (like Beaver Dam, West Bend, Johnson Creek, Oconomowoc, Lake Geneva) to get as much as 9″.

The snow and the impact on the roads will be the biggest threat. After a fairly light wind most of Tuesday the gusts will pick up to 30 mph Tuesday night and most of Wednesday so blowing snow will be an issue further decreasing visibility and making road conditions worse.

Here’s a look at what you can expect on the roads if you have to head into work Wednesday morning. If you can delay the start of your work day and not leave your house until 9 or 10 am that would be best. Most major roads are expected to be snow covered Tuesday night but could start to improve a little bit towards morning as the snowfall rate starts to go down. Any east/west roads like I-43 from Milwaukee to Beloit or I-94 between Milwaukee and Madison could see some decent blowing and drifting snow as well. If you’re heading to I-94 towards Chicago you could encounter a few icy patches as some mixed precip including freezing drizzle is possible Wednesday morning.

