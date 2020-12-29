Police locate three suspects linked to Derby shooting, Seymour crash

National-World

DERBY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Three suspects linked to a shooting in Derby that resulted in a crash in Seymour have been located.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon, around 4:40 p.m., in the area of Hawkins and Seventh streets.

Eyewitnesses told police they saw a white 2011 Kia SUV flee from the scene. That Kia had been reported stolen from Shelton earlier that morning.

While police were investigating the shooting, the same Kia came back to the scene. That’s when police tried to stop it.

A pursuit ended after the Kia crashed on the Route 8 exit 22 off-ramp. The car then caught fire.

Three male suspects fled on foot, as a fourth suspect remained in the car asking for help.

An officer was able to remove the suspect, identified as a 17-year-old from Derby, from the burning car.

At the same time, officers heard a loud thud, which was later determined to be one of the other suspects having been struck by a car on Wakeley Street.

That suspect, an 18-year-old from Derby, was taken to the hospital.

Later that night, a third suspect walked into the Griffin Hospital emergency room complaining of injuries related to a crash. He matched the description of one of the two suspects who fled from the scene and hadn’t been captured.

Charges are still pending for all three suspects, due to injuries and hospital treatment.

