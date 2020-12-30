Man charged after weapon, drugs, found during assault investigation

National-World

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS ) — A Salisbury man has been arrested and charged after a reported fight at an Asheville motel.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, at approximately 2:15 p.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to the Rodeway Inn and Suites on Wedgefield Drive in west Asheville regarding a fight in progress happening in the lobby.

When officers arrived, both men involved had already left the lobby and officers learned one was possibly armed.

A subsequent investigation showed the fight was actually an assault committed by Kim Raynard Wiggins, 53, of Salisbury, NC.

Wiggins was located in his hotel room by the officers and arrested without incident. During the course of the arrest, officers located a stolen handgun and Fentanyl in Wiggins’ possession.

Wiggins was charged with possession of firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking in opium/heroin and possession with the intent to sell a Schedule II substance. He is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Since January 1, 2020, the Asheville Police Department has responded to 643 calls for service regarding a gun discharge or an individual who has been shot. In addition, 45 individuals have been shot in Asheville during the same time period.

