The African American Parade Celebration changes plans due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS ) — The African American Parade Celebration committee made their announcement for their February 2021 plans. Stating that the parade will not go on next year as usual. In a press conference Founder Barbara Norton spoke on their decision.

“I want to announce that we will, we will not, the word not, we will not be able to walk down Texas this year,” said Norton. “And I want you all to know that because of the pandemic and because of the fact that we want to make sure that whatever it is that we do we want to always look out for the safety of the people of this city, surrounding areas and other states that comes to view the African American parade.”

Mrs. Norton also spoke about the size of their parade, mentioning that it is the largest African American Parade in the country only during the month of February. Fans may wonder if there is something to look forward to in replacement of the yearly parade. Norton shared those plans as well.

“We’re going to have a presentation done on the same day of the African American parade,” said Norton. “Of what it would have been. You’re going to be excited, you’re going to have fun. You can gather the entire family around, but do not forget. We still must celebrate African American history month and we will do that, on that day.”

KPXJ CW 21 will showcase highlights from previous years of the parade. Coverage begins February 6th at 11 a.m. That’s the day the parade would have run for the 33rd time. Norton said that the parade’s committee is also working to find ways for everyone at home to actively participate on that day. They will announce how that will happen later. KTBS-3 News asked her about the parade’s history and if this was the first time the parade will not go on as usual.

“Yes, this is our very first time that we canceled it, that we physically announced that we were canceling it,” said Norton. “One year the snow kind of came up on us that morning, and we said that we just could not go through the snow.”

Norton was also excited to note that after this year they will be accepting applications from anyone who would like to join the African American Parade Celebration for their next parade in 2022.

