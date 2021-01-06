Accidental electrocution kills Pocatello man, shuts off neighborhood power

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 71-year-old Pocatello man died in his home Tuesday night after an accidental electrocution.

Pocatello Police say the man was working in his workshop with a homemade tool when it malfunctioned and electrocuted him.

A family member who was home with him called police at 6:25 p.m. for help. Police and Pocatello Fire EMS arrived at his home in the 400 block of South 12th Avenue and provided rescue services, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Pocatello Police are not releasing the name of the victim out of respect for his family.

Emergency responders were not able to turn off the electricity from inside the home, so they called Idaho Power who immediately shut off the entire Bonneville Neighborhood grid.

An on-call electrician was able to turn off power to the home and Idaho Power restored electricity to the Bonneville Neighborhood after 30 minutes.