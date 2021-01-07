Man honored for heroic efforts in deadly canal crash

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — A man was honored Thursday for his heroic efforts trying to save two children after a car crashed into a Cape Coral canal Nov 25.

Tyler Ravert was given the Cape Coral Police Department’s Citizen Recognition Award after he dove into the canal in the dark alongside police and rescue teams to try and save two boys trapped inside the sinking car. The children, however, did not survive.

Ravert was also given the Cape Coral Fire Department’s highest civilian honor called the Award of Exemplary Action.

One child, 7-year-old Titus Lawson, died on scene. The other child, 10-year-old John Wayne Lawson, passed away at a hospital days later.

Julia Ann Drudy and Kenneth Lawson, the father of the two boys killed, were arrested after the crash, according to Cape Coral police.

Lawson was arrested for two counts of DUI manslaughter, according to Cape Coral police. He was arrested on NE 2nd Avenue.

Drudy was charged with permitting an unauthorized operator to drive. She later turned herself in to police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.