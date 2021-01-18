American Airlines flight headed to Miami diverts to Nashville due to ‘unruly passenger’

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — An American Airlines flight that took off out of Chicago and was headed to Miami ended up diverting to Nashville on Monday morning.

Officials tell us AA flight 1452 was diverted to Nashville International Airport and landed just before 7:30 a.m. due to an unruly passenger. That passenger was reportedly taken into police custody.

We’re working to find out more information on what happened and if that person is facing charges.

