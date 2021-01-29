Drug bust nets marijuana edibles, psychedelic mushrooms

National-World

RACINE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A drug bust in Racine County netted marijuana, marijuana edibles, vape cartridges, psychedelic mushrooms and more. Authorities say the marijuana edibles could have easily been mistaken for candy.

On Jan. 27, the Racine County Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit along with The Postal Inspection Service executed a search warrant near Marquette and Prospect Streets, after information developed the suspect, 20-year-old Anthony Luna, was involved in selling marijuana.

During the search of the residence, Metro Agents located 3394 (7.5lbs) grams of green marijuana, 46.5 lbs of assorted marijuana edibles, 53 marijuana vape cartridges, 5 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms), digital scale, packaging materials, food saver vacuum sealer, numerous labels/THC stickers, and one box of 9mm ammunition.

The estimated street value of these confiscated drugs is approximately $40,000.00.

Authorities say a young child was also found inside the residence. They were removed from the home and turned over to family members.

“I find it concerning this drug dealer was clearly targeting our children by distributing drugs in what resembles candy and snack packaging,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said on the bust. “I would strongly encourage parents and caregivers to carefully inspect what is in their home and in their child’s possession. Do not be deceived. Another great arrest by our relentless Racine County Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit.”

Anthony Luna was transported to the Racine County Jail for the following charges:

Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver

Keeper of a drug place

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Child neglect (ref child in the residence)

