Two men who have been friends for over 40 years win $7.4M Megabucks jackpot

HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) — Two men from Hillsboro who have been friends for more than 40 years will split $7.4 million after winning the Oregon’s Game Megabucks jackpot.

The Oregon Lottery says Erik Maki and Brian Krahmer, who have been friends since middle school and have worked together for 25 years, have been taking turns buying Megabucks tickets over the past 28 weeks.

“We always check our tickets on Monday,” said Maki. “The best we’d done had been winning a free ticket! Our offices are next door to each other and Brian brought the ticket and said we’d won $7,400. We were pretty excited about that. Then Brian decided to check what number we’d missed and he compared the ticket to the Lottery app. That’s when he saw that we’d matched all six numbers and we’d really won $7.4 million!”

Immediately after finding out they won, the two called their wives.

“They didn’t believe us at first,” said Krahmer. “That was understandable because we both like to joke around.”

Maki and Krahmer claimed their prize on Tuesday. After taxes, each received a check for nearly $1.3 million.

The Oregon Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the Cedar Mill Liquor & Cigar on Northwest Cornell Road.

