Pizza delivery driver slides on ice patch right into pool

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Rogers, Arkansas (KFSM) — A Domino’s delivery driver is okay after icy roads caused them to slide into a home pool in Rogers.

The accident happened Wednesday (Feb. 10) near Parkwood Drive and N. Turtle Creek Drive in Rogers around 11:30 a.m.

The driver hit a curve covered in ice, went through a fence and into the pool, according to police.

The delivery driver was not hurt in the accident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.