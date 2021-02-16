Grammy nominated artist survives aggravated assault, wreck

National-World

Atlanta (WGCL) — Rapper Cyhi is known for his writing credits in the rap industry but the artist is now writing a plea to Atlanta, after he says someone tried to kill him.

The incident happened Thursday night, according to an Atlanta Police incident report. The rapper took to Instagram Monday to address the ‘attempt on his life.’

“I have tremendous love for my city but it’s chaotic out there,” he wrote. “We don’t have to kill each other.”

The artist explained he didn’t know if the shooting turned chase was targeted, random, or based on something from his past.

A neighbor on Hamilton E. Homes Road told CBS 46, Cyhi crashed into her car that night just seconds have she stepped out of it.

“I was coming up to the door and I saw a car ram into my car, then into the yard,” Kiara Childs said. “As he tried to turn off, he end up losing control and flipping over into a tree.”

Child’s car is totaled as a result. She’s been trying to get her insurance company to come out and assess the damage since.

The mom said she was thankful Cyhi was alive after she saw what appeared to be someone else pull up that shortly after the crash, searching for him. The rapper believes, according to his social media post, the suspects were looking to finish the alleged shooting they started on the highway.

“That was just crazy, it shook me to have hide. I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Childs explained.

The rapper had to hide too after crashing. An APD report says he ran on foot into the wooded area. Investigators noted he said he had been chased in his car on the highway first.

“I didn’t even really know that he was running for his life [at first]. When he hit the car and flipped over, I was just thinking it’s a regular car accident.” Childs added, “I did not know he was running for his life.”

Now with the ongoing investigation, possible suspects on the run, and a totaled car– the mom has a similar plea to the rapper’s: End the violence.

“Since this happened, I’m just kind of scared what else might happen or what’s to come.”

APD told CBS 46 after additional witness statements, the suspected car may have been an orange jeep instead of a red car mentioned in the police narrative.

At the time of the search, an investigator on scene did not find bullet holes in the rapper’s car to confirm gunfire. The agency says the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

