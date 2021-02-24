LA County hopes to source millions of free masks for residents, schools

National-World

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — Los Angeles County officials said Tuesday they would work to source free masks and other protective gear for residents, schools, transit operators and businesses, especially those in COVID- 19 hot spots.

According to supervisor Hilda Solis, the county would be able to provide millions of free masks for residents and she highlighted the potential for virus variants as one reason to stay vigilant.

“Following a horrific holiday surge of COVID-19 cases, we are now entering a stage in recovery as we see fewer cases and hospitalizations. However, we are not out of the woods just yet,” Solis said. “There are now reports that confirm additional variants of the virus that have emerged and demonstrate the continued need for precautionary measures that will keep our communities safe.”

Solis mentioned that the CDC has recently recommended using two masks or double masking to control the transmission of these new variants.

