Liza Minnelli Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Liza Minnelli, award winning singer and actress.

Personal

Birth date: March 12, 1946

Birth place: Los Angeles, California

Birth name: Liza May Minnelli

Father: Vincente Minnelli, director

Mother: Judy Garland, actress and singer

Marriages: David Gest (March 16, 2002-April 2007, divorced); Mark Gero (December 4, 1979-January 27, 1992, divorced); Jack Haley Jr. (September 15, 1974-April 9, 1979, divorced); Peter Allen (March 3, 1967-July 24, 1974, divorced)

Other Facts

Nominated for five Emmy Awards and won once.

Nominated for two Academy Awards and won once.

Nominated for three Tony Awards and won two. Also received a Special Tony Award in 1974.

Has struggled with addictions to alcohol and painkillers.

Has suffered numerous health problems, including hip replacement surgery, throat surgery and encephalitis.

Timeline

1949 – Makes her first film appearance, uncredited, “In the Good Old Summertime,” playing Judy Garland’s daughter.

1960s – Begins her cabaret career playing in nightclubs across the United States.

1963 – Appears Off-Broadway in the musical, “Best Foot Forward.”

1964 – Appears onstage with her mother at the London Palladium.

May 11, 1965 – Broadway debut in the musical, “Flora the Red Menace.”

1965 – Wins Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for “Flora the Red Menace” and is the youngest actress ever to receive a Tony at the time.

1968 – Makes her first film appearance as an adult in “Charlie Bubbles.”

1972 – Has a variety special on NBC called “Liza with a Z: A Concert for Television.”

1973 – Wins Best Actress Academy Award for “Cabaret.”

1973 – Wins Emmy Outstanding Single Program-Variety and Popular Music for “Liza with a Z.”

January 6-26, 1974 – Her one-woman show, “Liza,” runs on Broadway.

1974 – Receives a special Tony Award for “adding luster to the Broadway season.”

1978 – Wins Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for “The Act.”

1990 – Receives the Grammy Legend Award, a special merit award given out annually to members of the recording field for ongoing contributions and influence.

October 23, 2000 – Is stricken with viral encephalitis.

September 21, 2001 – During the first major sporting event in New York since the 9/11 attacks, Minnelli sings “New York, New York” during the 7th inning stretch at Shea Stadium.

October 2003 – David Gest sues wife Minnelli for $10 million claiming lingering emotional and physical damage due to beatings he suffered at her hands. The case is dismissed September 2006.

2004 – Minnelli is sued by her former bodyguard, M’Hammed Soumayah, for assault and battery, breach of contract and sexual harassment. She countersues claiming he violated the confidentiality terms of his employment. The case is settled out of court in November 2009 and all settlement terms are confidential.

January 2007 – Ending months of acrimonious charges from both sides, Minnelli and fourth husband, David Gest, work out their differences and agree to divorce without fault on either side.

December 13, 2007 – Collapses during a Christmas concert in Sweden and is flown back to the United States.

July 11, 2011 – Receives the Legion of Honor award from France.

March 2015 – Her spokesperson Scott Gorenstein announces that Minnelli has entered a treatment facility for her addictions. She is there through part of April, according to her publicist.