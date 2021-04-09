ISU’s College of Technology offers dual credit opportunity for high school students

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University's College of Technology is now offering Career and Technical Education (CTE) dual credit courses for high school students.

Some local high school students have been able to graduate with an associates degree in Computer Aided Design Drafting by the end of their senior year in high school.

Students are also able to take dual credit classes in other CTE programs such as Paralegal Studies and Computerized Machining.

The dual credit courses are only offered on ISU's campus, with students attending their regular high school classes the rest of the day.