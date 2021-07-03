Man wins $1 million Massachusetts lottery prize for the second time

News

By Kelly Murray, CNN

Talk about luck.

Stephen C. Toto of Framingham, Massachusetts, made a last-minute decision to buy a lottery ticket, and for the second time in his life, collected a $1 million prize, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

He bought the winning ticket at an A-1 Gulf gas station in Framingham for $30.

Toto chose the cash option and received $650,000 before taxes, according to the lottery.

The store will also reap the benefit: It will receive $10,000 for the sale of the winning ticket, according to the lottery.

The last time Toto won was in 2017, when he received a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Payout” game, the lottery said.

Toto isn’t the only Massachusetts resident to recently win the state lottery for the second time. Michael Rocca from Pittsfield won $1 million in the year 2000 and then again in May 2021, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

