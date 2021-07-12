East Idaho teachers learn how to fly drones, plans to add to STEM curriculum

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - East Idaho teachers are learning how to fly drones so they can implement the technology into their STEM curriculum.

About 45 K-12 teachers from nearly 30 schools across the state are learning to program and fly drones this week with the help of the Idaho STEM Action Center. The teachers will take home kits with six drones each to implement the curriculum into their classrooms.

STEM A.C. is funding the training, travel, and classroom kits and PCS Edventures is facilitating and conducting the training. They're hosting training sessions in Pocatello, Coeur d’Alene and Boise.

The goal of the program is to engage kids in STEM education, or science, technology, engineering and math.

Visit STEM.idaho.gov and edventures.com for more information.