Aid for Friends’ new facility opens on Monday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After two years of waiting, a local nonprofit has a new place to call home.

On Friday, Aid For Friends is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Homeless Shelter and Community Resource Center at 209 E Lewis St.

The homeless shelter will be in full operation at their new facility on July 26.

Aid for Friends is taking over Pocatello's previous City Hall building that was originally constructed in 1957. A complete renovation on the 8,500 square foot building started in June 2019.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and is sponsored by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.