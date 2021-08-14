Arenado homers again as Cardinals beat Royals 9-4

AP National Sports

By AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered and drove in four runs, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 9-4. Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs as the Cardinals earned their fifth straight win. Edmundo Sosa went 4 for 4, and Tommy Edman had two hits and two RBIs. St. Louis broke it open when it scored four times with two out in the seventh. Goldschmidt hit a two-run single before Arenado went deep, sending a drive to left for his 24th homer.