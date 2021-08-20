Loyd, Stewart lead Storm to 99-83 rout of Liberty

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 29 points and Breanna Stewart added 19 to help the Seattle Storm rout the New York Liberty 99-83. The two teams played on Wednesday and the Liberty came away with a four-point win, rallying from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Storm didn’t have Sue Bird and Stewart in the lineup for that game as the pair missed the team’s last two games _ both losses _ while resting after helping the U.S. win a seventh consecutive gold medal at the Olympics. Now with the two back in the lineup, the Storm (17-7) turned a one-point halftime deficit into a blowout. The game was tied at 59 midway through the third quarter when Seattle closed the quarter on a 17-4 run. Loyd and Stewart each scored six points during the burst.