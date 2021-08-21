Raphinha earns Leeds point in 2-2 draw against Everton

AP National Sports

LEEDS, England (AP) — Raphinha’s superb second-half finish clinched Leeds a 2-2 draw in its first home Premier League game of the season against Everton. The Brazilian winger crashed home a second-half equalizer as Leeds twice hit back to earn its first point of the new campaign. Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-half penalty was canceled out by Mateusz Klich before the break. Demarai Gray restored the visitors’ lead but Raphinha had the last word in a typically thrilling Leeds encounter.