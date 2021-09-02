Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

AP National Sports

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida in a suspected drug overdose. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home around 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call. McCants, a linebacker, was a fourth-round pick in the 1990 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He earned All-America honors as a college player at Alabama. McCants played three seasons in Tampa, then with the then-Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals. McCants had previous drug-related arrests.