Trae Young back at MSG — this time playing a wrestling heel

News

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young was back at Madison Square Garden. Once again, he played the heel. Atlanta’s star guard made a surprise appearance at “WWE Friday Night SmackDown,” returning to the arena where he led the Hawks to an NBA playoff victory over the New York Knicks. Wearing a Hawks hoodie, Young was the perfect wrestling villain. He was introduced to the jeering crowd of more than 14,000 by wrestler Sami Zayn, who said he “arranged for a very special guest to be in our corner tonight, someone who actually knows what it takes to win at Madison Square Garden.”