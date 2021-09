AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Wil Crowe won for the first time since July 30 and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Friday night.He allowed one run in five innings, giving up three hits. Crowe (4-7) struck out five and walked one. The right-hander’s outing also ended a string of five consecutive no decisions.Bryan Reynolds walked twice and doubled and Anthony Alford had two hits for the Pirates.