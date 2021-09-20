Dawgs linebacker wants more havoc from No. 2 Georgia defense

AP National Sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia senior outside linebacker Adam Anderson believes the second-ranked Bulldogs’ defense hasn’t come close to realizing its potential. Anderson says the Bulldogs can produce more big plays. Georgia is preparing for Saturday’s Southeastern Conference game at Vanderbilt. The defense was dominant in last week’s 40-13 win over South Carolina. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer says the Bulldogs have “the top defense in the country.” Anderson leads the defense with three sacks and nine pressures. He’s aiming for Jarvis Jones’ school record of 14 1/2 sacks. Jones set the record in 2012. The defense already has 13 sacks and five interceptions.