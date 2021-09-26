Navajo Nation reports 22 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

AP Utah

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 22 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths. The latest numbers released Saturday pushed the tribe’s totals to 33,744 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,439. On Friday, tribal health officials reported 40 new coronavirus cases and two deaths. Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel. Officials said all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of this month or submit to regular testing.