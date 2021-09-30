1 juvenile shot at an elementary school in Memphis

CNN - National

By Gregory Lemos and Jeremy Grisham, CNN

Authorities in Tennessee said Thursday that one juvenile has been shot at Cummings Elementary School in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 10:15 a.m. ET and located the male juvenile victim.

“Officers are clearing the building. Students and faculty members are being relocated to a staging area,” MPD said.

The student has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made, police said.

The Shelby County School District confirmed they were aware of the shooting and said the school remains on lockdown.

The investigation is ongoing as officers attempt to find “the male juvenile suspect,” police said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.