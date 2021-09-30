Skip to Content
today at 5:57 PM
Masks now required in Bonneville School District 93

Katheleen Lowe makes these face masks to protect against COVID-19
Todd Kunz
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville Joint School District 93 has moved into the "High Risk" or "Red Phase" category.

This means students and employees are required to wear face coverings over their mouth and nose "when physical distancing cannot be maintained."

The school district also asks parents to monitor children for COVID-19 symptoms, and keep them home if they have unexplained symptoms.

Current Number of Active COVID-19 Cases 

SchoolStudentsStaffTotal
Ammon000
Bonneville Online000
Bridgewater000
Cloverdale112
Discovery011
Fairview202
Falls Valley112
Hillview314
Iona213
Mountain Valley101
Rimrock202
Summit Hills033
Tiebreaker527
Ucon314
Woodland Hills000
Black Canyon MS101
Rocky Mountain369
Sandcreek011
Bonneville HS303
Lincoln HS505
Thunder Ridge HS202
Hillcrest HS303
Bonneville Online HS8210
Technical Careers HS000
Total Active Cases452065
Active / 10k33.1117.642.5
Rachel Fabbi

Rachel Fabbi is a reporter, anchor and producer for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

