‘It’s terrifying’: Communities in Portland react to another shooting death

CNN - Regional

By SIMON GUTIERREZ

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland’s latest shooting and 66th death from gun violence happened just a block away from another shooting just the day before.

It’s a reality neighbors throughout north, northeast, and southeast Portland have been living with for months.

“It’s terrifying. You feel very hopeless, because there’s not much you can say to your eight-year-old to explain what’s happening,” said Nadine Salama, who lives in the Mt. Scott neighborhood.

Salama said there have been eight shootings within 1000 feet of her apartment since July. She recently reached out to Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty’s office asking for help, not only to curb the gun violence, but also address the many cars that speed through the neighborhood.

“There are cars that are flying down our side roads where our children are playing, going 60 miles an hour, using those roads to get out of the neighborhood or come in,” said Salama.

Salama said some of those speeding cars were people driving away from shooting scenes.

In response to the situation, Hardesty announced Friday that the Portland Bureau of Transportation would be installing temporary traffic barrels in a six block area around Southeast 72nd and Woodstock, in an attempt to slow down vehicles.

Salama sees it as just one part of a holistic approach to the neighborhood’s safety issues.

“While we’re not naive (enough) to think a barrel and a sign is going to fix everything, it’s a first step. It’s at least somewhat of a measure to slow down traffic, maybe deter somebody,” said Salama.

Salama said she’d also like to see what she calls a “leveled response” from Portland Police, who have been stretched thin responding to the hundreds of shooting investigations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.