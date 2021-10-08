Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize

News

By Rob Picheta, CNN

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for “their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

The announcement was made on Friday at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

It is the 102nd time the prize has been awarded. Previous winners include Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Jr., Polish dissident Lech Walesa, the Soviet Union’s last leader Mikhail Gorbachev, and four US Presidents.

Last year the UN’s World Food Programme claimed the prize. Nobel Prizes in medicine, physics, chemistry and literature were given out earlier this week.

This is a breaking story. More details soon.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.