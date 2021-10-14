PG&E says it’s working to minimize shutoffs, restore power faster in California

News

By Brittany Hope

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) — Pacific Gas and Electric Co. says it’s working on its equipment to lower the number of power outages in Northern California, cut down on the number of people impacted and restore power faster after those outages are required.

The utility says it needs to turn off power to reduce the risk of winds knocking down power lines and starting a fire.

“We hear the feedback from the customer,” Megan McFarland, a spokesperson with PG&E told KCRA 3. “We know how frustrating it is to be without power so we’re doing what we can to make these public safety power shutoffs less cumbersome.”

Here are the improvements the utility said it made so far this year:

Increased its helicopter fleet to 65 to help inspections happen faster after weather clears. Using more infrared technology to do inspections at night. Stationing more crews on the ground to begin repairs as soon as it is safe. Adding sectional dividers to power lines to target outages to smaller groups of customers, instead of cutting power along the entire line. People living in Solano County told KCRA 3 they are seeing the impacts of these changes so far.

John DeLorenzo lost power at his Fairfield home for a couple of days last year; so far this year, he has had better luck. He did not lose power earlier this week when power outages were possible.

“Anything PG&E can do to minimize the disruption to customers would be much appreciated, obviously, by everyone,” he said.

Jose Daniel Diaz lives with his family in the same neighborhood. He told KCRA 3 he’s seen an increase in outages over the past 10 years. So far this year, he has not lost power, but said he is prepared with backup power and ice to keep food fresh.

