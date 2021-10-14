POLICE: Iowa man rear-ends car, steals it from victim

News

By KETV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KETV) — A 33-year-old man faces several charges after Council Bluffs police said he rear-ended a car and stole it.

In a news release, police said Zachary White hit the car around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday near North 16th Street and Avenue G. When the victim got out to check on the damage, police said White jumped into the victim’s car and drove away.

The victim’s wife was in the passenger seat at the time. She was seriously injured when she fell out of the vehicle.

Police said White drove toward Omaha, causing several more crashes along the way. The Iowa State Patrol joined the pursuit. Authorities performed a PIT maneuver on the Iowa side of the I-480 bridge and stopped him.

Investigators said White was taken to an Omaha hospital and faces charges including robbery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.