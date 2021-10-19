Back to gravity: Russians talk about world’s 1st space movie

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian actor and a film director who spent 12 days in orbit to make the world’s first movie in space say they were so thrilled with their experience on the International Space Station that they felt sorry to leave. Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, who returned to Earth on Sunday after a stint on the International Space Station, filmed segments of a movie titled “Challenge” in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who needs an urgent operation in orbit. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, 37-year-old Peresild lamented that a busy filming schedule left the them too little time to enjoy the views from space.