Italian restaurant closing after 46 years in business because they can’t find staff

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Missouri (KMOV) — After 46 years in business, a St. Louis area restaurant will permanently close its doors – because the owners can’t find people to work.

The Balducci family said “it’s very sad and emotional to let go, but when we can’t find enough people to staff the operation, there’s nothing more we can do.”

Rick Balducci told News 4 that the restaurant tried a number of ways to attract new employees. He said they put the word out at nearby apartments, contacted schools, made announcements on Facebook and erected a large sign in front of the business. Balducci said he and his wife, Carol, are grateful for the workers who helped make the business a success for 46 years and for all their customs.

“We’re proud that we had an establishment all these years that was great. That people loved and enjoyed,” she said.

The Maryland Heights restaurant featured Italian meals from old family recipes and a unique space. “Our goal was to make the place a little different for you to enjoy,” the owners said in a statement.

