Police K9 officer Barker gifted bullet, stab proof vest

By WLWT Digital Staff

PUTNAMVILLE, Indiana (WLWT) — A K9 with the Indiana State Police has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from a nonprofit organization.

Indiana State Police K9 Barker received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Barker’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Jessica Sutton of the American Legion Riders Post #497 and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Dylan Michael Beck #43.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009, and works to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The nonprofit has provided thousands of vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

