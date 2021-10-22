Search underway in Grand Teton for missing Texas man

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Search operations are underway to find a missing 26-year-old Texas man.

Jared Hembree was last seen in Grand Teton National Park on Thursday near Game Warden Point in Moran, Wyoming.

Hembree is 5’9” tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has been described as wearing a green t-shirt with black pants and is believed to be carrying a black backpack.

Park law enforcement received a call expressing concern about Hembree’s welfare after an interaction with him outside of the park’s eastern boundary. Hembree’s vehicle was located unattended at Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of the park.

Grand Teton National Park law enforcement rangers, Teton County Sherriff’s Office deputies, and Teton County Search and Rescue are involved in the search. Efforts have included ground and aerial search operations. The Civil Air Patrol has provided assistance with a fixed wing airplane. Teton County Search and Rescue has provided assistance with a helicopter and a drone. Search and rescue dog teams have also been deployed.

Anyone who has been traveling in the area since Thursday may have seen Hembree. Those with information regarding his whereabouts are urged to contact Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301.