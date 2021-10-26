Braves fans come together to send team off to the World Series

By WGCL Staff

ATLANTA (WGCL) — We’re not sure who’s more excited for the World Series—Braves players or Braves fans.

Hundreds of excited fans made their way out to Truist Park Monday morning to help see the team off to Houston. Players, coaches and their families hopped on buses to head to the airport and onto Houston for Game 1 of the World Series.

Players and coaches walked the red carpet as fans cheered them on for about an hour Monday.

The Braves and Astros will kick things off at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday night at 8:08 p.m.

