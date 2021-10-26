Justice Department announces 150 arrests in operation targeting international darknet opioid trafficking

By Christina Carrega

The Justice Department announced on Tuesday the arrest of 150 individuals accused of participating in international darknet opioid trafficking as part of a law enforcement operation that also resulted in the seizure of weapons, drugs and more than $31 million in cash and virtual currencies.

The operation, dubbed “Dark HunTor,” led to the arrest of drug traffickers and other criminals “who engaged in tens of thousands of sales of illicit goods and services across Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States,” according to the Justice Department.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

