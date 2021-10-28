Howard Dean Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the life of former Vermont Governor Howard Dean.

Personal

Birth date: November 17, 1948

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Howard Brush Dean III

Father: Howard Brush Dean Jr, a stockbroker

Mother: Andrea (Maitland) Dean

Marriage: Dr. Judith (Judy) Steinberg (1981-present)

Children: Anne and Paul

Education: Yale University, B.A., 1971; Albert Einstein College of Medicine, M.D., 1978

Religion: Protestant

Other Facts

Dean used this opening line in most of his campaign speeches: “I’m Howard Dean, and I’m here to represent the Democratic wing of the Democratic Party.”

In 1974, his younger brother, Charles “Charlie” Dean, was executed in Laos by Communists who accused him of being an American spy.

On November 19, 2003, the Pentagon announced that remains believed to be those of Charles Dean were recovered in Southeast Asia.

Dean is a CNBC contributor.

Board member for the National Democratic Institute.

Timeline

1978-1982 – Serves as an intern and resident in internal medicine at the Medical Center Hospital in Vermont.

1983-1986 – Serves in the Vermont House of Representatives.

1985 – Is elected assistant minority leader in the Vermont House of Representatives.

1986 – Is elected lieutenant governor of Vermont. Reelected in 1988 and 1990.

August 14, 1991 – Becomes governor after Governor Richard Snelling dies of a heart attack.

1992 – Is elected to a full term as governor. Reelected in 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2000.

1994-1995 – Dean is selected to lead the National Governors’ Association.

1997 – Serves as chair of the Democratic Governors’ Association.

June 23, 2003 – Formally announces his candidacy for president of the United States.

August 2003 – Dean appears on the covers of both Time and Newsweek.

November 8, 2003 – Chooses to opt out of public campaign financing, a historic decision that allows him to raise unlimited money for his campaign.

December 2003 – Publishes his book, “Winning Back America.”

December 9, 2003 – Former Vice President Al Gore endorses Dean.

January 2004 – Publishes his book, “You Have the Power: How to Take Back Our Country and Restore Democracy in America,” with Judith Warner.

January 9, 2004 – Iowa Senator Tom Harkin endorses Dean.

January 19, 2004 – Dean comes in third after John Kerry and John Edwards in the Iowa caucuses. In trying to show enthusiasm at his campaign headquarters, he lets out an unusual yelp that some observers think is rather strange.

January 21, 2004 – Former Senator John Durkin drops his endorsement of Dean.

January 27, 2004 – Dean comes in second in the New Hampshire primaries with 26% of the vote.

February 7, 2004 – The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) trade union withdraws its endorsement of Dean. He comes in second in the Michigan caucuses.

February 18, 2004 – Dean drops out of the 2004 presidential race.

March 2004 – After dropping out of the presidential race, Dean changes the name of his PAC from “Fund for a Healthy America,” to “Democracy for America” to assist other Democratic candidates.

March 25, 2004 – Endorses John Kerry for president.

January 11, 2005 – Announces that he will run for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee.

February 12, 2005 – Elected head of the Democratic National Committee.

January 21, 2009 – Steps down as head of the Democratic National Committee.

March 2009 – Deans joins law firm McKenna Long & Aldridge LLP as a senior strategic adviser and independent consultant.

July 2009 – Publishes his book, “Howard Dean’s Prescription for Real Healthcare Reform,” with Igor Volsky and Faiz Shakir.

September 1, 2015 – Dean publishes an op-ed piece in the Washington Post endorsing Hillary Clinton for president, stating that he “wants her compassion and leadership in the Oval Office.”

September 26, 2016 – On Twitter, Dean questions if Donald Trump’s sniffing during a presidential debate is due to cocaine use. Days later, Dean apologizes for “using innuendo.”

December 12, 2018 – Tilray, Inc., a Canadian cannabis company, announces the formation of its International Advisory Board. Dean is revealed to be one of 10 board members.

