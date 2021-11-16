Adele tops Swift in musician faceoff, nearly beats Oscars

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Adele reached 10.33 million viewers on Sunday for a special that showcased her new songs on CBS. That’s narrowly below the 10.4 million people who watched the Academy Awards this spring, and when delayed viewing is eventually added in, Adele is likely to surpass the figure. Taylor Swift is also hawking new material, and some 5.8 million people watched her 10-minute performance of “All of Me” on “Saturday Night Live,” with another 2.5 million watching the clip on YouTube. A Green Bay Packers game and “60 Minutes” gave CBS a strong Sunday and helped win the week in television ratings.