Adele to star in televised concert special, ‘An Audience With Adele,’ following release of new album

Adele is not going easy on her fans, with the singer starring in a highly anticipated televised UK concert special on Sunday following the release of her new album, “30.”

The special, titled “An Audience With Adele,” was filmed at the London Palladium and will air exclusively on ITV and its on-demand service, ITV Hub, on November 21 at 7:25 p.m. GMT.

Adele posted a clip of the concert on Instagram, showing her singing her cherished classic “Rolling in the Deep” while donning a stunning black off-the-shoulder dress, with a star-studded crowd dancing and singing along.

Adele’s new album, “30,” dropped Friday and has been expected to be a massive seller from the moment it was announced. It’s the singer’s first album release since 2015.

The full tracklist of her fourth studio album featured 12 songs, including her debut single, “Easy on Me,” which blew up on the charts and streaming services when it was released last month.

“As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV,” Katie Rawcliffe, the head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said in a statement. “Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.”

Adele’s audience at the special event consisted of “friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more,” ITV said in a news release.

The singer returned to the top spot of the UK charts and broke the national record for most streams in a week with “Easy on Me,” a heartbreak ballad exploring Adele’s divorce from entrepreneur Simon Konecki.

The single was streamed 24 million times in seven days, smashing the record of 16.9 million streams set by Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” in 2019.

Adele filed for divorce from charity CEO Konecki in 2019. She and Konecki, who lives across the street from her in Los Angeles, share 9-year-old son Angelo.

The iconic artist told Rolling Stone magazine in an exclusive interview that she was “embarrassed” by the divorce but wrote the album as a way to explain to her son who she was and how the divorce changed her life.

“It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it …” Adele told American Vogue in an interview with Abby Aguirre. “I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

On November 14, Adele performed in the CBS special, “Adele One Night Only” at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. The singer also became the first person to feature on the cover of both the British and American editions of Vogue magazine in its November issue, with interviews for both editions released online in early October.

