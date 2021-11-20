Relatives of virus dead question Japan’s stay-at-home policy

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Two women whose relatives died from the coronavirus at home are questioning the Japanese government’s policy of having some infected people recuperate in their own homes. The move comes as the government says it will ensure the availability of more hospital beds for any future COVID-19 outbreaks. Japan boasts one of the world’s most affordable and accessible public health systems. But hospitals were not reorganized or equipped to accommodate all those who were seriously ill with the virus. Hundreds are estimated to have died at home. It’s unclear if the government can muster the influence and resources to prevent that from happening again.